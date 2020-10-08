SD Supreme Court hearing: State v. Vortherms

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures. That was part of the discussion during Wednesday’s oral arguments from the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In the final day of oral arguments, the South Dakota Supreme Court heard a case involving Joshua Vortherms. He was involved in a crash in July of 2017 on I-90 near the Brandon exit, that killed two people.

“When trooper is en route to that location, he receives further information that the individual, or person matching the description of the guy on the side of the road, is now at the Holiday Inn Express, that location is less than a quarter mile away from where the actual accident site is, so rather than going to the accident site, the trooper goes to the Holiday Inn Express, where he comes into contact with Joshua Vortherms,” attorney for Joshua Vortherms, Nicole Carper said.

“He starts to lose consciousness in front of Trooper Bumann’s patrol vehicle, so an ambulance arrives to transport him to the hospital, and in the back of the ambulance there is still this investigation ongoing because there is an effort to obtain the PBT from him, and a successful one was ultimately obtained from him,” attorney for state, Brigid Hoffman said.

A jury convicted Vortherms on vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Vortherms filed an appeal stating his blood draw was warrantless which is a violation of his constitutional rights.

Carper says Trooper Bumann had time to get a warrant.

“His experience, and training, and asking for warrants, he’s asked for a number of DWI warrants over the phone, in the middle of the night and on weekends and received them, so while I think it is true there could be instances where it might take a longer period of time to get a judge, wouldn’t that justify the position that you get it sooner though,” Carper said.

However the state says the rights were not violated because this case involves exigent circumstances.

“Trooper Bumann intended on continuing his investigation, but on going into the emergency room, he learned that Vortherms had lost a lot of blood and would be going into surgery, and at this point, his investigation becomes an exigency,” Hoffman said.

A final decision will be made at a later date.

Wednesday is the final day of the Supreme court oral arguments.