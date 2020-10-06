SD Supreme Court Hearing: State v Leader Charge

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Selecting a jury is an important part of the court process — so is making sure the jurors are impartial and fair. That was part of the discussion Tuesday during oral arguments at the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In April of 2019, a jury found Sean Leader Charge guilty of sexual contact with a child under 16.

However, there is a question whether one juror, Donna Brandis, should have served on the jury.

During the selection process, she said she could not be an impartial juror. She said she had a job as the city finance officer in White River and also knew the people involved.

“Based on her knowledge of this person, she says three times that she doesn’t think she can be fair, that she doesn’t think she can do this, and she doesn’t think she can be fair, once the conversation in the voir dire process moved to her impartiality, then it was no longer about her employment,” attorney for Sean Leader Charge, Robert Konrad said.

However, the judge denied the request to excuse Brandis.

“The court explained that it could not dismiss her for employment related reasons and that her task was to be a fair, and impartial juror and listen to the evidence presented at trial, the court’s final question for her was ‘is there any reason you feel you can’t listen to the evidence and present a fair verdict?’ Brandis replied ‘no, I can’t,'” attorney for state, Brigid Hoffman said.

Neither party used a peremptory challenge, so Brandis was placed on the jury.

“No further questions were asked of Brandis, the panel was passed for cause and she was not removed by a peremptory challenge by either party,” Hoffman said.

After Leader Charge was found guilty, he filed a motion for a new trial.

“His fundamental, 6th Amendment right is to an impartial jury trial, in this case, the juror said three times she can’t be impartial,” Konrad said.

Konrad says Leader Charge should be granted a new trial with an impartial jury.

