SD State Veterans Cemetery closing in on final approval

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction budgets for South Dakota’s first State Veterans Cemetery are being finalized.

Aaron Pollard is the Deputy Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. He is working with Journey Construction to come up with a guaranteed maximum price for the cemetery that will be located in Sioux Falls. Those bids will then be submitted to the National Cemetery Administration so the project can get final grant approval. The grant will cover the roughly $5.5 million needed for construction.

“I’m really excited to see ground break and then, hopefully 12-18 months after that see, a brand new state Veterans cemetery here on this property,” Pollard said.

If all goes well, a groundbreaking will be held in the late fall. Local businesses are chipping in to raise money for the cemetery’s endowment fund. Nyberg’s Ace in Sioux Falls rounded up this past May and raised more than $15,000.