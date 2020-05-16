SD state parks benefitting from nice weather during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Parks have seen plenty of traffic this spring, with the waived entrance fees, mild weather, and other recreational activities being closed.

State parks are hosting their open house this weekend, with free fishing offered. But people wishing to take advantage of the free fun better hurry- normal operations return later this week.

“We’re still continuing allowing any vehicles to come into any South Dakota state park, to not have a valid park entrance license. That is going to expire though, this Monday, May 18th. After that, any vehicle that comes into the park will have to have a park entrance license,” John Dummer, park manager, said.

