SD State Health Department reporting first human case of West Nile in 2019

The South Dakota State Health Department is reporting its first human case of West Nile virus in 2019.

The person is a resident of Turner County and is in the 30 to 39 age group.

“Active transmission of West Nile virus is occurring in South Dakota and people need to protect themselves, especially during evening outdoor activities, such as 4th of July fireworks shows,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, State Epidemiologist for the department.

Clayton says South Dakota has historically had a disproportionately high number of WNV cases compared to other states.

