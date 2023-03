SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An alcohol avoidance program in South Dakota is showing signs of success.

The “24/7 sobriety program” requires repeat offenders of alcohol-related crimes to get frequent alcohol testing.

Those who test positive or miss a test may face 1 to 2 days in jail. The Rand Corporation says participants had a 50 percent lower risk of dying while they were in the program.