SD Senate celebrates two young volunteers for their work in the community

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Senate celebrated two young volunteers who are having huge impacts on their local communities and beyond.

11-year-old North Neff – of Sioux Falls – gave more than $5,000 in pet food and vaccines to the humane society.

16-year-old Jordan Phillips – of Aberdeen – raised more than $110,000 to support women with breast cancer. She raised the money by selling fabric coffee-cup sleeves in more than a thousand stores across the US.

Both students received Spirit of Community medals.