SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Outgoing Secretary of State Steve Barnett will be the new general manager of the South Dakota Rural Electric Association.

Barnett was named to the position in a news release Friday.

SDREA Board President Don Heeren said Barnett possesses the leadership skills and experience to help member cooperatives navigate through challenges like supply chain issues, transmission constraints, environment regulations and economic market uncertainties.

Barnett will serve out his first term until the end of the year and start working for the SDREA in 2023.

Barnett lost his bid to seek a second term as secretary of state at the Republican State Convention in June. Monae Johnson promised election integrity in her challenge against Barnett and won 61% to 39% among Republican delegates.

Johnson is the Republican candidate for secretary of state, while Tom Cool is the Democrat candidate.