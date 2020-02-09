SD School of Mines researchers help with NASA EPSCoR Project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Researchers at the School of Mines are developing a wearable and wireless body sensor system for astronauts.

NASA has scheduled a mission into deep space for the year 2030. Before then, it wants to reinvent the space suit.

“What they do have is they have different kind of sensors inside the space suit to sense different biological measurements of the astronaut and currently they are all together wired, connected,” Sayan Roy, Ast. Professor of Electrical Engineering, said.

Now students, like Bradley Spurlock, are working with different materials to create a space suit that will read an astronaut’s vitals wirelessly.

“Either like your arm, your elbow or just the sleeve of the astronaut suit and be able to get the different stresses and strains that are put on the astronaut throughout their daily tasks,” Bradley Spurlock, graduate student at SMT, said.

The NASA EPSCoR Project also involves SDSU and USD, who are working on different aspects of the wireless sensing that will hopefully lead to lighter and more agile space suits.

“Our objectivity is that the outcome will be a lighter space suit but to be more advanced so that when we can remove all the wires it decreases the weight and also have new kind of sensor, which can sense more minute deflation,” Roy said.

The research project is funded through NASA EPSCoR, a program encouraging partnerships between government, higher education and industry. It began in January 2018 and ends December of this year.