RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Students at the South Dakota School of Mines have the opportunity to combine science and art to practice glassblowing techniques.

It wouldn’t be a ribbon cutting ceremony for a glassblowing lab without a glass ribbon.

Students, like Jeanna Sayler, are excited for the opportunity to study the technique.

“It’s just been a really good learning opportunity seeing what we are learning in person and actually getting to have something, like I made this,” Sayler said.

“Because the glass is about 2200 degrees, students have to work with these five foot rods to be able to shape and design the glass.”

Professor Katrina Donovan says by learning glassblowing techniques in a science and engineering program, it will benefit students’ education.

“There is transferable skills here. Being able to be confident around high temp stuff. A lot of our students work in high temp facilities that make high beams for buildings so being able to be near something that’s hot and being confident is really important,” Katrina Donovan, Professor, said.

“I think it is just amazing that you start off with this glob of molten material and then you are able to create it into something that becomes so fragile and so solid overnight with the possibility of always breaking the whole way through,” Toni Gerlach, Artist/Instructor, said.

Students will be able to make anything from cups and bowls to ornaments and paper weights. But most importantly, they will get hands-on experience combining science and art.

“I am really thankful for all of the opportunities that the professors give us. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without their support and their ability to get funding for something like this,” Sayler said.

This fall, the School of Mines is planning to open up the Glassblowing lab to the public for people who want to learn about the craft.