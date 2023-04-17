RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — They aren’t your average science projects on display. At the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, college students are showing off projects they have been working on for months.

From new software programs to dental drills, here at the design fair, School of Mines Seniors are showing off their hard work.

“The reason we are putting on our display is so we can show people what we have been doing for this entire school year, how much work we’ve put into all of it,” Tobin Reynolds, Senior at SD School of Mines, said.

Reynolds and his team have been working for two semesters on an off-road vehicle.

“So a Baha SAE vehicle is a small single-seat off-road vehicle that is built for competitions against other schools across the country,” Reynolds said.

There are about 65 teams here at the School Mines which adds up to over 200 students participating.

“It is kind of their cumulative experience in their engineering education. They basically utilize all of what they learned towards the design efforts,” Jason Ash, SMT Mechanical Engineering Associate Professor, said.

The design fair is hosted for the school and staff but also the community to take a look at the students’ hard work.

“So it is a neat opportunity for them to get that hands-on product-based learning,” Ash said.

The design fair at the School of Mines is an annual event that has been going on for over 30 years.