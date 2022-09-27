HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) – An event to show appreciation for first responders and military personnel is underway this week.

More than 600 people came out to Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex near Humboldt for the 7th annual South Dakota Salutes appreciation shooting competition.

While some have come back year after year for the event, it’s the first time for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue firefighter, Logan Hoyland. He is spending the morning shooting clay pigeons.

“A couple guys that I’m with are the guys that I’m stationed with, and they asked if I wanted to give it a try, it’s been a lot of fun so far,” firefighter, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Logan Hoyland said.

The two-day event attracts first responders and military personnel from across the state for some friendly shooting competitions in sporting clays, rifles, and pistols.

“This is kind of a common bond, with a lot of these first responders, it’s an event, rather than a lunch, dinner or breakfast, although we do a lunch here, this is a way for them to all to have fun, we have guys and gals that come out,” co-chairman SD Salutes, Tony Bour said.

Organizers say they’re expecting a record year for attendees. It’s an event that has continued to grow each year.

“Our first year, back in 2016, when we created this, we were just shy of 200 that came out,” Bour said.

It’s just one of the ways this organization wants to thank those who serve and protect us every day.

“A lot of our first responders are volunteers from these small communities, and so this is a way to say thank you for your service,” Bour said.

South Dakota Salutes also shows appreciation through a Loss of Life Fund, as well as a Special Needs Fund.