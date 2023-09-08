SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The family of the fire chief who died battling a fire in Huron this week is receiving a check from a South Dakota organization.

South Dakota Salutes presented the family of Cavour Fire Chief Josh Kogel with a check for $10,000.

The organization reaches out to the families of first responders to try and show their appreciation for their loved one’s service.

Kogel had a medical emergency while fighting a fire at a Huron auto shop. Tires, car parts, extreme temperatures and high wind made the fire difficult to put out.

The auto shop was a total loss.