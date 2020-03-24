1  of  8
SD Rep Bob Glanzer tests positive for COVID-19

South Dakota Representative Bob Glanzer has tested positive for COVID-19.

His son Tom Glanzer spoke with KELOLAND News via video chat Monday confirming the diagnosis.

He says his dad was feeling sick a couple days prior to being tested on Saturday. His results came back positive on Sunday afternoon. Tom Glanzer says his dad was having shortness of breath earlier today and ended up going to the Huron Regional Medical Center.

“He’s actually in the ICU, he is sedated right now and on respiratory, so it is a serious flu, and he’s in his 70s,” Tom Glanzer said.

According to his son, Bob had not traveled abroad, but had regional travel in the state.
Bob Glanzer represents Beadle and Kingburg Counties.

