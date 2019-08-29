SD receives grant for the State Veterans Cemetery

The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs has been awarded a grant in the amount of $6,904,794 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

The money will go towards for the establishment of South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

The grant will fund the construction of 610 pre-placed crypts, 999 cremains gravesites, 660 columbarium niches, 50 memorial wall markers, a main entrance, an avenue of flags, an administration building, a maintenance facility, roads, an assembly area, a committal shelter, scatter burial area, a memorial walkway, landscaping, and supporting infrastructure

The project will develop approximately 12.9 acres. The project will enable the cemetery to serve approximately 43,000 Veterans, their spouses and eligible family members.