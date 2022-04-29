SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota reached 11,000 confirmed flu cases in the 2021-22 season.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, influenza activity was a “sporadic” level in the past week with 68 new confirmed cases. The 11,000 flu cases is the second-most in South Dakota in the past six years. In 2019-20, there were 14,776 flu cases, 547 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.

In the 2021-22 season, there have been 265 hospitalizations, including one in the past week, and 21 total deaths.

The flu season runs from October until mid-May. You can find more details on the DOH’s website.