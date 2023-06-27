SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More thunderstorms have been roaming the plains of KELOLAND the past 24 hours. But as you are about to see, it’s the same areas that keep getting the moisture.

Take a look at the rain totals over the past week. Sioux Falls is generally around a half inch. But just west of Madison to Parkston, it’s easy to find weekly totals of one to three inches. The north central has been especially wet, with local totals of four to five inches.



These numbers are now impacting the 30-day trends. Much of South Dakota is now above normal with much higher totals in the Black Hills area. But there are some notable exceptions. The Sioux Falls area is obviously still lacking moisture, as in Canistota. It’s a mixed report across the remaining areas of southeastern KELOLAND.

We are still in a cycle of scattered showers and thunderstorms chances, which will continue to bring some drought relief to the parched regions of southeastern KELOLAND.