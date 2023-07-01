PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A group of South Dakota landowners are holding a SD Property Rights Round-Up event at the Capitol Rotunda in Pierre.

The round-up will be held on Thursday, July 6th at noon (CST) to call on government officials to defend their constitutional private-property rights.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Landowners are fighting the power of eminent domain in which large out-of-state companies are building private pipelines on their land.

“Maintaining property rights is an absolute necessity for the continued prosperity of family farms

across South Dakota, but those property rights are being trampled on,” said Mark Lapka, a

South Dakota landowner. “We are asking for the Governor and legislature’s help immediately.

Who among them will actually stand for farmers and landowners rights?”

This event is being held for all South Dakota farmers and SD property, home, farm and business owners to inform the Governor and Legislature they need to protect their property rights. The event is open to the public.