S.D. National Guard remembers victims lost in 1972 Black Hills flood

The South Dakota National Guard posted this tweet Sunday remembering those who lost their lives in the Black Hills flood of 1972.

As the rain and flood waters descended upon Rapid City and surrounding Black Hills communities on June 9, 1972, so did members of the @SD_Guard. Today we remember those who lost their lives and all those from the community who responded to help that day. https://t.co/1AKB3ZM7C9 pic.twitter.com/hFXCGajSdC — S.D. National Guard (@SD_Guard) June 9, 2019

Rapid Creek and other waterways overflowed their banks, flooding many homes and businesses in Rapid City.

The flood killed more than 200 people and caused more than $100 million in damage.