SD National Guard members helping build archery complex

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) -- A recent deployment of South Dakota's National Guard is taking some members to Yankton.

Over the next two weeks, the unit will assemble three comfort stations and an outdoor classroom at the National Field Archery Association's Easton Yankton Archery complex.

The Guard will also clear what was once a city dump for additional archery space.

In completing important parts of the training, the group is making improvements that the archery center could otherwise not afford.