SD National Guard deployed to help Yankton archery, train

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 02:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 02:01 PM CDT

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota National Guard has been deployed to somewhere unexpected - Yankton.
    
The 155th Vertical Engineer Company based in Wagner and Rapid City will set up camp at the National Field Archery Association's Easton Yankton Archery complex.
    
Over the next two weeks, the unit will assemble three comfort stations and an outdoor classroom at the center. The Guard will also clear what was once a city dump for additional archery space.
    
Association president Bruce Cull says the unit is making improvements that the archery could otherwise not afford.
    
Captain B.J. Poore says the deployment will also help members of the 155th complete important facets of their training. He adds the contingent is made up of three platoons, cooks and a fueler.
 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


