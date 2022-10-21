SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility.

The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units for training in the near future.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This fantastic facility will allow us to be prepared for whatever may come,” Noem said. “Our National Guard not only go out and are deployed around the world — they also do security missions, they respond in South Dakota when we have a crisis such as a flood, pandemic or weather situations.”

The facility will be named after Retired Brigadier General Dean Mann who dedicated over 33 years of his life to the National Guard.

“Who is a legend within the South Dakota National Guard and, really, within this community,” Thune said. “I mean, he’s a guy who has contributed so much through the years. Not only to our state, to our country, but to this community, involved in countless activities. And just a true patriot.”

“General Mann is an absolute legend. I’ve talked to, I don’t know, maybe a dozen people who have served with him over the decades,” Johnson said. “To a person, they hold him in exceptionally high regard. When we think about the best of the best of the United States Military, we are thinking of General Mann.”

The $21.7 million facility is funded at both the federal and state level.

“This is a special day, we’ve been talking about this project for over 10 years. To have a partnership here at the federal level with the state of South Dakota and our city of Sioux Falls is incredible,” Noem said.

The new facility will be located in northeast Sioux Falls just east of I-229 near the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Construction is expected to be done in 2024.