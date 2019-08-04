SD members of Refugee Congress join others nationwide for Rise for Refuge movement

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – Today South Dakota members of a national advocacy organization participated in a Rise for Refuge movement. This movement calls on the United States government to value the settlement of refugees in the country.

“This story is not a new one. This country exists because our ancestors found safety and refuge here,” Refugee Congres Board Member Clara Hart said.

That is a statement from a proclamation released today by the Refugee Congress, which looks to promote the well-being and integration of refugees and asylum-seekers here in the United States. The proclamation is part of the advocacy organization’s nationwide Rise for Refuge movement.

“Today, Refugee Congress joins more than 40 organizations across the United States for a coordinated day of action to rise against U.S. government attempts to shut down the U.S. Resettlement Program and illegally bar people from seeking asylum at our southern border,” Hart said.

Last month, Politico reported that the Trump administration was looking at bringing the number of refugee admissions to almost zero next year.

“I am a former refugee, I say former because I am now a U.S. citizen, but being a refugee, I can only say that it’s really sad that number is decreasing. The number that’s allowed to come to U.S.A. because refugees are not bad. I myself am not bad as well. It’s just we come here for different opportunities,” Refugee Congress member Geraldine Nitunga said.