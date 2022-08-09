SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The campaign to legalize marijuana in South Dakota has launched an online store.

The organization South Dakotas for Better Marijuana Laws announced Tuesday it launched a ‘Yes on 27’ store to raise funds for its campaign to pass Initiated Measure 27. IM 27 will appear on the November ballot for all South Dakota voters.

IM 27 is six sections long and, if passed, would legalize the possession, use and distribution of one ounce or less marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia by people age 21 and older.

Its place on the ballot comes two years after South Dakota voters passed Amendment A to legalize recreational marijuana. In November 2021, the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled 4-1 that Amendment A violated the single-subject requirement in the South Dakota Constitution.

The store currently has two trucker hats in black and olive green that cost a $30 donation to the campaign.

“The goal is to provide added motivation for the small-dollar donations that we need to fund this campaign and pass Measure 27 on November 8th,” Matthew Schweich, the campaign manager for Yes on 27 Campaign said in a news release. “We’re starting with just two hats but we’ll be adding more items, including T-shirts and stickers, very soon.”

Schweich said the campaign is also distributing lawn signs after receiving more than 700 requests. The campaign has a phone hotline at (605) 269-8552.

Key dates for the November 2022 election: