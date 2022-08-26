SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release.

He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that he later used in music videos on his YouTube channel.

He initially faced four charges but made a deal with prosecutors.

Two other suspects, one from Sioux City and another from Sturgis, are also facing charges connected to the attack on the capitol.