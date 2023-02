SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 45-year-old South Dakota man — accused of making child pornography at the Kyle Juvenile Detention Center — has reached a plea deal.

On Thursday, Shayne Begay pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving child pornography. For each count, he faces a minimum of 5 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Begay admits to putting his phone in a clear plastic bag and secretly shooting videos of two girls showering in 2021.

A sentencing date has not been set.