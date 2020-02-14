SD man accused of selling fake organic products to live “extravagant” lifestyle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million home and $400,000 worth of jewelry – federal court papers say those are just a few of the things a Rapid City businessman bought after allegedly defrauding customers out of tens of millions of dollars.

The indictment say Kent Duane Anderson bought non-organic grain and seed products, marked up the price and then sold them as organic. The documents say he and his wife own a handful of businesses, including Green Leaf Commodities, LLC and Bar Two Bar Ranch, LLC.

The website for Green Leaf Resources says the companies specialize flax and canola products. The site says Green Leaf does business in the U.S., Canada, Malaysia, China and Europe.

Between October of 2012 and December of 2017, court papers say Anderson’s businesses sold $75 million worth of grain and seed products and $71 million of those products were falsely sold as organic.

Anderson was booked into the Pennington County jail on Thursday morning and will make his first court appearance on Friday.

Earlier this year, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission sent out a news release saying the business was not licensed to buy grain in South Dakota.