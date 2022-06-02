SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clock is ticking for someone to claim $100,000.

The South Dakota Lottery says Thursday, June 9 is the final day for the winner to claim the $100,000 Powerball prize sold at the Total Stop Food Store in Canistota.

The prize was won in a Dec. 11, 2021, Powerball drawing.

The South Dakota Lottery says all Powerball and other lotto game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. The winner should sign the back of the winning ticket immediately and visit the validation center in Sioux Falls to claim the prize.