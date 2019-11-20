SD lawmakers Youngberg and Saba share thoughts on “Meth. We’re on it.” campaign

We’re getting a better idea of what South Dakota lawmakers think of the “Meth. We’re on it.” campaign; on Tuesday KELOLAND News spoke with Republican Sen. Jordan Youngberg and Democratic Rep. Michael Saba about the campaign.

Saba doesn’t mince words when commenting on the “Meth. We’re on it.” campaign.

“Dan, to me, it’s like putting a sign that says have a nice day in solitary confinement,” Saba said. “It’s about that effective.. if, the intent is good, I think, the people that put it together have good intent- we want to draw awareness of the meth problem in the state, and it’s a big problem.”

Youngberg was more positive.

“I think it’s a start, it’s catchy,” Youngberg said. “When you think of marketing to me, any publicity is good publicity, kind of.”

KELOLAND News also asked each lawmaker what they think of the fact that a Minnesota agency received the bid for this campaign

“It takes you back right away,” Youngberg said. “I obviously like to see our money stay in our state. That was the one thing in all this that I just, I have a hard time understanding. And I think a lot of people that I have heard from have a lot, they have a hard time understanding that as well.”

“Well, I mean are they that good? We’ve got really good agencies right here in South Dakota, and we, I work real hard on South Dakota products and it’s not just material products, it’s our people and what they do,” Saba said.

The South Dakota Advertising Federation released a statement along similar lines today, writing in it that “The budget dollars that are now exiting our state could have been put to great use here.”

