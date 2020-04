South Dakota lawmakers voted to postpone multiple Spring elections, including the city council and school board elections in Sioux Falls on April 14.

“We want to make sure there’s a safe and honestly, a trustworthy outcome to that election and we didn’t feel like we could have that at this time, so I thank the legislature for acting on that because I think that was the right move,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

A date for the election will be set at a later time.