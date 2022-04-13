SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers have been pouring over the findings of a much-anticipated report on the Department of Corrections that KELOLAND Investigates first revealed on Tuesday. The report – which we obtained through a public records request – addresses issues ranging from staffing shortages to administrative oversight and facilities upgrades. Lawmakers, from each party and each chamber, say many of the recommendations listed in the report need to be priorities for the state.

The report says staff retention within the Department of Corrections is a big problem, resulting in the loss of two employees for every new hire. South Dakota lawmakers agree with the report that the state needs to pay correctional employees more.

“Staffing is a problem for every business across South Dakota. Now, if we’re not going to pay you accordingly, are you going to go to work in a prison, or are you going to go work at Amazon? Think about it,” Rep. Linda Duba, (D) Sioux Falls said.

The report also says the DOC can be more efficient in how it’s organized.

“It was very interesting to see that we’ve got oversight over prisons where people are not physically located there, that’s a big problem,” Duba said.

Canton Republican, Jim Bolin, says public safety is a core function of government, so addressing shortcomings within the DOC is important.

“We’re clearly having some problems there and now we’re going to try to move forward with probably some pretty major and dramatic changes to the corrections system here in South Dakota,” Sen. Jim Bolin, (R) Canton said.

The report recommends building a women’s work center in Rapid City. But Bolin says the legislature will likely have to look at the possibility of replacing the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, which was recommended in an earlier facilities study.

“Nobody’s bought into any particular concept yet. But one of them is to abandon the current facility and build a new prison in the Sioux Falls area,” Bolin said.

Statewide elections in the fall may further complicate the legislature moving forward on proposed changes within the DOC. But lawmakers say it’s important to start putting those priorities in place now, to ensure a safe and well-functioning prison system.

The legislature, this past session, did approve nearly $4-million dollars to purchase land for the Rapid City women’s facility as well as design costs.