SD lawmakers discuss 2020 legislative session and current bills with constituents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s still more than a month left in the session and some people are raising concerns about certain measures. Saturday people got the opportunity to voice their questions and concerns with a handful of legislators.

From measures which may affect people in the LGBTQ+ community as well as education funding, immunizations and Spanish driver’s license tests, there was no shortage of topics for those who attended the Legislative Coffee.

“I came out today because I was really interested in seeing what our local legislators’ views were on House Bill 1235,” attendee Cindy Matthes said.

House Bill 1235, which would take away immunization requirements for children enrolling in school, is just one of the bills that the seven legislators at the event were asked about. The lawmakers represented Districts six, 11 and 15.

Of the seven there, six were opposed to this immunization bill.

“These events are really important because it gives legislators an opportunity to hear from their constiuents and get kind of the pulse on their feelings on what’s going on,” Representative Mark Willadsen, (R) District 15, said.

One topic that many attendees had questions about had to do with education funding.

“The most important thing we have to do is to put a budget together. We need to make sure that we have enough money to make sure that teachers get at least a cost of living adjustment,” Senator Reynold Nesiba, (D) District 15 said.

When it comes to controversial measures like the vaccine bill or bills that could impact the LGBTQ plus community or the bill dealing with commercial surrogacy, one lawmaker says she’s concerned the legislature is spending too much time on those and not enough time on topics like mental health and agriculture.

“We’ve been spending way too much time on what I would call bills that don’t impact a lot of people and aren’t really important to the state of South Dakota. We’re talking about things that should be better left to the families, the doctors, their patients,” Representative Linda Duba, (D) District 15, said.

The legislators say if you’d like to send them an email to voice more concerns or ask questions, it’s best to include your name and what community you’re from so the email is easier to find.

Today’s event was at Southeast Tech. There will be additional legislative coffees this month. There will be two more on February 22 and 29 at 10 a.m. The one on the 22nd will include legislators representing Districts 9, 12 and 13. The one on the 29th will include legislators representing Districts 10, 14 and 25.