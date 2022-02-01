PIERRE, S.D (KELO) — Another South Dakota lawmaker wants to be the state’s next governor.

House Democrat Jamie Smith announced he’s running for the office currently held by Governor Kristi Noem.

On Tuesday the House minority leader and Sioux Falls realtor told an audience he’ll follow the will of the people if he’s elected governor.

“Let me be clear. As governor, I will faithfully implement any initiated measure the voters prove and will not waste taxpayer dollars fighting people-approved constitutional measures,” Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith said.

Smith said he would be a governor for all South Dakotans, including Native Americans.

“I will work in partnership with our nine tribes to find common ground while respecting tribal sovereignty,” Smith said.

Smith said as governor, education would be a top priority.

“I believe that’s where everything starts is with our youth, our children, pre-K through post-secondary education,” Smith said.

South Dakotans haven’t elected a Democratic governor in decades.

“There will be a lot of grassroots efforts going on in this campaign. We’re going to have to build an army of people out there who believe in what we believe in, and I believe that they’re there,” Smith said.

Barry Hulse of Vermillion has also filed paperwork to run for the Democratic nomination for South Dakota’s governor.

On the Republican side, Governor Kristi Noem is running for re-election.

Representative Steven Haugaard is challenging her.