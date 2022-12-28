SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Revenue says it is on track to receive more title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February.

South Dakota was hit by a shortage of title paper. The paper includes several security features to protect vehicle owners against fraud.

The department says this is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, there have been more than 5,000 requests for a paper title since the delay began.

The division continues to process titles as they are received from county offices.