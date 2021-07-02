SD Highway Patrol urges everyone to drive carefully over the Fourth of July weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — You may have already started your holiday weekend and for some of you that includes traveling. AAA expect this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record and the highest on record for drivers.

After riding nearly a thousand miles from Illinois, Anthony Civito and his friend have made it to Rapid City.

“A lot of campers, a ton of campers and a lot of families with their bikes and stuff. We saw no accidents, a couple breakdowns,” Civito said.

Civito says he was taking some extra precautions because of the busy weekend.

“We normally always take precautions because we are on bikes but just a little extra precaution because we are not used to going 80 miles an hour speed limit and just being more observant,” Civito said.

James Backsterom and his family are headed to Minnesota this weekend. They have also been driving carefully.

“The roads are busy but you just have to take your time and be patient,” Backesterom said.

As the holiday weekend rolls in, Trooper Liz Cynkar says the call volume for the State Highway Patrol always increases over the July 4th weekend.

“Doesn’t help that we’ve had hotter temperatures as well. With the higher temps, 90 degree temps we’ve been having a lot of people are heading out to the lake camping and along with that comes drinking,” Cynkar said.

Cynkar urges everyone to drive with caution this weekend, so that motorists like Backsterom and Civito can pass through town with ease.

“Safety is important, safety is no accident,” Civito said.

If you notice someone who is driving under the influence or if you notice reckless driving at all, you can call the South Dakota Highway Patrol or call 911.

Authorities say if you choose to drink this weekend, to make sure you are staying in one place or have a designated driver.