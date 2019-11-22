SD Highway Patrol sends reminder about deer after crash

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities with the South Dakota Highway Patrol are sending out a reminder to drivers about deer on South Dakota roads.

In a social media post with pictures of a rollover crash, authorities said the driver swerved to miss a deer and rolled into a ditch. They driver and occupants were wearing seat belts only suffered minor injuries.

Officials said striking a deer with a car wouldn’t have caused as much damage or injury as swerving out the way and rolling would. They remind drivers to be on the alert as more deer will be on the move.