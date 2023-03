SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though roads are starting to clear up, authorities are reminding drivers to use caution when driving today.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says roads are still icy and slushy in spots and are asking motorists to slow down.

The highway patrol says multiple vehicles have slid into the ditch and median throughout the day.

To check out the latest road conditions across South Dakota, click here.