PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced they will graduate seven new trooper recruits for the State’s Highway Patrol.

“This is a graduation ceremony in the truest sense because we are honoring the recruits for their hard work and commitment,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “It takes almost a year from application through graduation. This is not an easy process, and they have earned the right to be a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper.”

The recruits and their duty stations are Troopers: Parker Bailey, Sioux Falls; Joe Curtin, Lead; Randall Douvier, Pierre; Bo Fisher, Rapid City; Jordan High Elk, Plankinton; Ashley Hohn, Watertown and Jack Richardson, Pierre.

The ceremony for Class 68 will take place Friday, Feb. 17th at 10:00 a.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the SDHP’s Facebook page.