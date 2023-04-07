SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota National Guard has promoted Deborah Bartunek of Rapid City to the rank of brigadier general. She becomes the first female general officer for the South Dakota National Guard.

Bartunek recently returned from a tour with U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, as the Chief of Operations. She says she is excited to be back in South Dakota and to work with the Soldiers and Airmen of the South Dakota National Guard.

Bartunek enlisted in the National Guard in 1983.