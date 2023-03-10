SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota grain producers can apply for cost-share assistance due to grain storage damaged by severe storms.

USDA announced on Thursday, March 9 that agricultural producers in particular counties that were affected by natural disasters from December 1, 2021, to August 1, 2022, can apply for cost-share assistance. South Dakota is one of nine states affected by natural disasters that damaged grain storage in 2021 and 2022.

A new program called the Emergency Grain Storage Facility Assistance Program (EGSFP) will provide assistance for the construction of new grain storage. The program is allocating a total of 20 million dollars to farmers who were directly affected.

In 2021, tornadoes ripped through many states causing catastrophic losses to agricultural grain storage facilities. In addition to South Dakota, the disaster also affected producers in surrounding states such as Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota. Grain producers were also affected by tornadoes in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee. Severe weather events also affected grain producers in 2022. The program will assist farmers and grain elevator operators with storage needs.

The application will be available later this month through Dec. 29, 2023. For more information and eligibility go to the USDA Disaster Assistance page and the U.S. Department of Agriculture page.