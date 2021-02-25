SD governor, public safety secretary discuss information release in attorney general crash

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More information in the deadly crash involving South Dakota’s attorney general is expected soon. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said it would likely be Thursday or Friday.

Earlier this week, Noem directed the Department of Public Safety to release three hours of questioning between attorney general Jason Ravnsborg and North Dakota investigators.

Authorities say Ravnsborg was driving the car that hit and killed Joe Boever near Highmore on a September night. The attorney general maintains he did not see him.

Last week, the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney announced Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanors.

Earlier this week Governor Kristi Noem said she believes Ravnsborg should resign.

Governor Kristi Noem says she spent 10 hours on Monday reviewing the entire case, including videos, interviews, case files, accident reports, and more.

“I had not seen anything prior to that, but that is one of the reasons we moved forward on Tuesday and why I put forward my personal opinion that he should resign,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price spoke on the decision to release the interviews.

“The attorney general is the state’s highest ranking law enforcement official, and he’s been involved in a pedestrian vehicle fatality crash. DPS is the custodian of the records and we were directed by Governor Noem to release the information as part of her commitment to be transparent on this case. South Dakota statue allows for that,” SD Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said.

Noem says the state has asked for the victim’s family’s consent to release the information.

“We are going to continue to ask what to release, what they’re okay with throughout this process,” Noem said.

Price says, as a law enforcement officer, maintaining public trust is critical.

“We have numerous examples across our country where that trust has been lost and we’ve all seen that happen in other states. Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard. We know that and we except that. We carry a badge that carries significant responsibilities. It requires us to have honor, integrity, character and requires us to tell the truth every single time,” Price said.