SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With South Dakota’s legislative session beginning on Tuesday, KELOLAND News is speaking with Democratic and Republican leaders ahead of the session’s launch.

“I think it’s going to be a banner year for education,” Republican Rep. Will Mortenson of the Fort Pierre area said.

Mortenson, the House majority leader, said the approaching legislative session will be good for students and teachers when he discussed education on Wednesday.

“This year, we’re going to give it some policy focus: things to improve literacy and reading scores for our kids, equipment for tech schools, keeping college affordable and making sure that the funding we give to schools winds up in teachers’ pockets,” Mortenson said. “We’ll make teacher pay a real priority.”

The 2024 legislative session takes place in an election year when every single lawmaker’s seat will be up for new occupancy later in the year. This, too, has Mortenson’s attention.

“This is an election year,” he said. “More people are more political in election years, and it puts new stressors on the body.”

Access to child care is on the minds of many South Dakotans, and Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree, a Republican from the Madison area, says child care’s rules will receive attention.

“What I predict that the discussions are this year is we’re going to look very closely if there’s any undue regulations there that need to be addressed,” Crabtree said.

He says he and his colleagues see the topic as an economic issue.

“When we look at it, certainly from the Senate Republicans’ side, probably many of Will’s folks, too, is we look at this as a workforce issue,” Crabtree said. “We don’t have enough bodies working in those facilities, but we also know that that takes people out of the workforce, this issue.”

KELOLAND News is planning to speak with Democratic leadership on Thursday.