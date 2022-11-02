SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The chairman of South Dakota’s Republican Party will be one of several speakers during a Donald Trump Save America Rally on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

According to KCAU in Sioux City, Dan Lederman will join Iowa Republican Party chair Jeff Kaufmann and several others as a speaker at the event planned at the Sioux City Gateway Airport. The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets through the Trump website are required for the event.

The U.S. Secret Service announced a “no drone zone” in Sioux City from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

“This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, to include drone pilots,” a news release from the Secret Service said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, both seeking re-election, will also speak at the rally.