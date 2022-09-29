SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers is happy about Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to cut the grocery food sales tax.

The South Dakota Freedom Caucus, which calls itself “elected officials who believe in freedom and liberty for the people of South Dakota,” said it applauds Noem’s announcement.

“It’s a pleasant surprise,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg) said in a news release. “We’re happy to see the Governor have a change of heart to help some of our less fortunate families and children that are the most adversely affected by this type of taxation scheme.”

The Freedom Caucus pointed out Sen. Helene Duhamel (R-Rapid City) was at Noem’s announcement Wednesday despite casting a vote against repealing the food sales tax during the 2022 legislative session after a hog-housed version passed the House.

“We look for any opportunity to return the hard-earned money of South Dakotans, and are grateful to see we have an ally in Governor Noem this coming session,” Freedom Caucus Treasurer Tina Mulally (R-Rapid City) said in the release.

Gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint — both told KELOLAND News they support cutting the grocery food sales tax.

Smith pointed out he’s supported the issue for a number of years while serving in the House of Representatives. He was a sponsor on three bills aimed at reducing the sales tax on food items.

“It shows me they must’ve done some polling, and they’re scared,” Smith said. “They’re trying to do anything they can to win over voters.”

Quint said that a move to repeal this tax has been a long time coming.

“Especially for something as essential as food, we would hope to be able to at least greatly reduce if not eliminate that tax burden,” Quint said.