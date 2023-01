PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags across South Dakota will fly at half-staff this week to honor victims of a recent shooting.

Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered all flags nationwide should fly at half-staff.

Over the weekend a gunman in Monterey Park, California killed 10 people, injured 10 and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26.