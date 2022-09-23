BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a book lover, Brookings is the place to be this weekend.



The South Dakota Festival of Books is happening right now.

Oklahoma-based author Traci Sorell was in Brookings Friday sharing her work with local students.

Sorell is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

Her work includes stories about Cherokee people and native nations across the country.

“Until nationwide we have curriculum that really reflects Indigenous people today, our native nations and their realities, we going to need trade published literature that shares that,” Author Traci Sorell said.

This year marks an extra special Festival of Books.

The South Dakota Humanities Council is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the event.

“I think people are just thrilled that it’s been around this long, that we’ve established something that has lasting value, and that people look forward to every year,” Center for the Book director Jennifer Widman said.

From national to local authors, the festival is a chance for writers and readers to connect.

“It’s big enough to have some really good names and some really exciting authors, but also small enough to feel intimate that you can shake the hands of the authors you want to hear from,” Widman said.

And it’s another opportunity for Sorrell to continue her mission.

“I want all children, regardless if they’re Cherokee, from another native nation, or non-native, to be informed community members, so that’s really what drives me,” Sorell said.

The festival continues through Saturday and wraps up Sunday.

Click here for the schedule of events.