SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Farmers Union has pledged $700,00 to campaign to build a new open class sheep barn on the South State Fairgrounds in Huron, the state fair foundation said.

The new sheep barn is about an $8 million project, according to the South Dakota State Fair Association. The goal of the fund-raising campaign is $3 million.

The barn will house sheep during the state fair but will also serve as a multi-purpose facility including a show arena and educational center. The educational piece will provide a place for interactive learning about the sheep industry and agriculture in South Dakota, according to the fair foundation news release.

The former open class sheep barn has been demolished, and project planning and design for The new facility, or the SHED as it is called, is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected during the 2024 state fair.