SD DOT: Portions of I-90 to remain closed indefinitely

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Drivers will not be able to travel on parts of Interstate 90 until water recedes in the area.

Water continues to rise in the closed areas. With overly saturated ground, officials worry it will take some time for the water to go down.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says portions of I-90 will remain closed overnight and possibly longer.

WESTBOUND (from Sioux Falls) Open to Local Traffic Only Sioux Falls (Marion Road Exit 395) to Humboldt Exit 379. I-29 on-ramp to I-90 is Closed. CLOSED Humboldt Exit 379 to Bridgewater Exit 357 Open Bridgewater Exit 379 west

EASTBOUND Open to Mitchell Open to Local Traffic Only Mitchell Exit 330 to Bridgewater Exit 357 CLOSED Bridgewater Exit 357 to Humboldt Exit 379 Open Humboldt to Sioux Falls



The suggested detour route for through I-90 traffic is I-29, Highway 14 and highways 37 and 281.

Drivers are reminded not to go around barricades, unless the route is open to local traffic.

Drivers should check Safe Travel USA or call 511 before traveling to plan your route and be prepared to change your route as road conditions are continuously changing.