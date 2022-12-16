SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper.

“We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all week, particular in that central part of the state where we were getting that 12 inches to upwards of 20 inches of snow,” said Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation. “And the reports I’ve gotten are there some drifts are six, seven feet in height and even up to a thousand feet long on some of these rural highways.”

Photos from the Department of Transportation show what Kennebec, Presho and Burke looked like on Friday. Farther east in the Brandon area, Gerald Nitz with Marv’s Sanitary Service battled the storm as he worked.

“The visibility was really bad this morning, first thing this morning,” Nitz said. “There was a lot of blowing and drifting snow.”

It’s a common concern across much of the area.

“The drifting has really been the problem along with the low visibility,” Smith said. “And the wind is really, the duration here has caused a lot of challenges for the department.”

When winds are strong, just beginning the cleanup is difficult. Furthermore, an overambitious driver doesn’t just impact their own evening if they get stuck going somewhere.

“If you travel and you get stranded, it’s not just you impacted, you’re really impacting our forces and our ability to respond on other routes and provide services that we need to provide,” Smith said.