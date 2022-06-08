SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a Wednesday news release, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) attempted to offer an update on the U.S. baby formula shortage, noting that last month, the FDA announced that the U.K.’s Kendamil will send three types of routine formula to the U.S. including Classic First Infant Milk Stage 1, Organic First Infant Milk Stage 1, and Goat First Milk Stage 1.

These imported products are expected to reach U.S. stores in June, and consumers can receive updates and locate product on the Kendamil website.

The DOH also discussed a move by the FDA that announced that Abbott will release about 300,000 cans of EleCare specialty formula on a case-by-case basis and will prioritize its release to consumers beginning on or around June 20. Parents and caregivers in urgent need of EleCare products should contact their healthcare provider or Abbott at 1-800-881-0876 for additional information.

Abbott will release the product immediately and free of charge to children in need.

In addition to these two updates, the DOH also sought to remind parents of the following:

Call the HelpLine Center at 211 to locate food distribution sites in your area that may have formula.



Unless your baby is on a specialized formula for medical needs, consider using a different formula brand, including store brand.



To increase breast milk supply contact your local Community Health Offices – S.D. Dept. of Health and work with a breastfeeding expert .



. Click here to learn about choosing an infant formula that’s safe for your baby.



Do not feed your baby cow’s milk , goat’s milk, or other non-dairy milk until 1 year old , unless approved by your child’s pediatrician. These do not provide adequate nutrition for infants.



, unless approved by your child’s pediatrician. These do not provide adequate nutrition for infants. Do not make homemade infant formula or watered-down formula. There are serious health and safety concerns.

There are serious health and safety concerns. Do not buy formula online that comes from outside the U.S., which could be counterfeit. National efforts are underway to secure safe, imported formula for U.S. retailers.

Pay close attention to online retailers if purchasing formula. Make sure they are a legitimate, safe source and a verified seller of formula, especially with a possible increase of online scammers.



if purchasing formula. Make sure they are a legitimate, safe source and a verified seller of formula, especially with a possible increase of online scammers. Talk to your pediatrician about introducing complementary foods at 6 months or when showing signs of readiness.



Purchase only the formula you need and do not stockpile. This will help make sure others have access to formula for their infants and allow manufacturers and retailers time to restock shelves.

South Dakota now has waivers in place to allow for imported formulas from USDA. All of the formulas will be available for WIC participants when they become available.

For more information, visit fda.gov for updates on additional formula products headed to the U.S.